Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht paid floral tributes to Veer Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on their birth anniversaries, recalling their contributions to India's parliamentary heritage and freedom struggle.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht on Sunday paid floral tributes to Veer Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on their birth anniversaries, recalling their contributions to India's parliamentary heritage and freedom struggle.

Senior officers and officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat also paid tributes to the two personalities.

As per the official release, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, while paying floral tributes to Veer Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel on his 153rd birth anniversary and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, said, “The Delhi Assembly is a living testament to the courage of those who strengthened India’s democratic voice and inspired the nation’s freedom struggle.”

Senior officers and officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat also paid floral tributes to the two great personalities and recalled their immense contribution to India’s parliamentary heritage and freedom struggle.

Bisht said, “Veer Vithalbhai Patel and Shaheed Bhagat Singh represent two powerful dimensions of India’s freedom movement, one who strengthened the voice and dignity of Indians through legislative institutions, and the other who inspired an entire generation through his courage and sacrifice. The historic Delhi Assembly premises remind us that the struggle for India’s freedom was fought both within legislative institutions and beyond them.”

Legacy of Veer Vithalbhai Patel

Bisht highlighted the historic contribution of Veer Vithalbhai Patel, who, on 24 August 1925, became the first Indian to be elected President (Speaker) of the Central Legislative Assembly, the legislature that functioned from the present-day Delhi Assembly premises. His tenure marked an important milestone in India’s parliamentary history.

Vithalbhai Patel upheld the independence and dignity of the Chair, protected the rights and privileges of Members, and worked towards establishing an independent Legislative Assembly Secretariat. His legacy of impartiality, parliamentary discipline, and institutional autonomy continues to hold significance for legislatures across the country.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Courageous Protest

Referring to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, He said that his name remains inseparably associated with the historic Central Legislative Assembly, where Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs on 8 April 1929 as a dramatic act of protest against colonial legislation and used the proceedings that followed to convey their message of resistance.

Bhagat Singh’s courage, patriotism, and willingness to sacrifice his life for the freedom of the country continue to inspire generations.

A Reminder of Democratic Heritage

The tribute to Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh at the historic Delhi Assembly premises serves as a reminder of the deep connection between India’s legislative heritage and its freedom struggle. It also underscores the responsibility of the present generation to uphold the democratic values for which countless freedom fighters devoted their lives.

(ANI)