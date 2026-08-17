Sinhagad Fort in Pune witnessed chaos on Independence Day as a heavy tourist rush reportedly led to allegations of women being harassed and a clash between two groups involving stone-pelting. The incident caused panic among visitors and raised questions over security and crowd management. Haveli Police were reportedly looking into the matter.

Sinhagad Fort in Pune, Maharashtra witnessed chaos on Independence Day as thousands of tourists gathered at the popular hill fort. The heavy rush was followed by reports of women and young girls being harassed, while a clash between two groups allegedly led to stone-pelting, causing panic among visitors.

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Heavy tourist rush turns chaotic

Thousands of people visited Sinhagad Fort on Saturday, August 15, with the Independence Day holiday drawing a particularly large crowd. The rush caused severe congestion at several points, especially as visitors began leaving the fort.

The large turnout also put pressure on security and crowd-management arrangements. Visitors travelling with families and friends reportedly found it difficult to move through crowded areas as the situation became increasingly disorderly.

Women allegedly harassed amid crowd

Amid the rush, some tourists alleged that a few youths took advantage of the crowded conditions to misbehave with women and young girls.

According to visitors, some women were allegedly touched inappropriately while they were caught in the crowd. The allegations have added to concerns about the safety of women at the fort, particularly during holidays when visitor numbers rise sharply.

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Clash breaks out, stone-pelting causes panic

The situation reportedly became more tense when an argument between two groups turned into a physical fight.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows two groups involved in a brawl. Stone-pelting during the clash created panic among tourists in the already crowded area.

The incident raised fears among visitors, with families and other tourists caught close to the confrontation.

Questions over security arrangements

The Independence Day incident has renewed questions about crowd control and security at Sinhagad Fort during major holidays.

Visitors have called for stronger security, better surveillance and tighter management of tourist movement at crowded points. The fort is a popular destination for Pune residents and regularly attracts large numbers of visitors on weekends and public holidays.

The reported incidents have also prompted concerns over whether adequate arrangements were in place to deal with the unusually heavy Independence Day turnout.

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Police look into incident

The incident was reportedly being looked into by Haveli Police. At the time of reporting, there were no confirmed reports of arrests linked to the alleged harassment, while the number of people injured in the clash remained unclear.

The episode has put the spotlight once again on the need for effective crowd management and visitor safety at Sinhagad Fort, particularly during days when a very large turnout is expected.

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