Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bomb threat in over 60 Delhi-NCR schools: L-G seeks detailed report, Atishi requests parents 'not to panic'

    Several schools in Delhi and Noida have been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email. Police officials are on the site conducting thorough search operations.  The search teams haven't found anything suspicious yet.

    Bomb threat in over 60 Delhi-NCR schools: L-G seeks detailed report, Atishi requests parents 'not to panic' gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Multiple schools in the Delhi-NCR area received a bomb threat call via E-mail on Wednesday morning. After learning about the bomb threats, parents rushed to their children's schools to bring them home. Officials along with a bomb squad and a dog squad conducted search operations in various schools that received the bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.

    Delhi Education Minister Atishi requested parents and citizens not to panic not to panic and assured that the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Police and the schools.

    AAP leader Atishi said, "Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed."

    Additionally, Delhi LG VK Saxena tweeted, "Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared."

    The schools that got the bomb threat e-Mail include Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri police station area, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, DPS School in Dwarka district, DAV School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar and Saket, and Sanskriti School in New Delhi district, among others. 

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    Karnataka HC dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Bus to begin service on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route from May 5; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Bus to begin service on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route from May 5; Check details

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH) vkp

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH)

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha

    Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way gcw

    Over 50 schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items RKK

    Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items

    Karnataka High Court dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    Karnataka HC dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Bus to begin service on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route from May 5; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Bus to begin service on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route from May 5; Check details

    Russian missile strike devastates Ukraine's iconic 'Harry Potter castle', dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Russian missile strike devastates Ukraine's iconic 'Harry Potter castle', dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 19 from May 1; Know how much how it costs in your city gcw

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 19 from May 1; Know how much how it costs in your city

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon