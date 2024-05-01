Bomb threat in over 60 Delhi-NCR schools: L-G seeks detailed report, Atishi requests parents 'not to panic'

Several schools in Delhi and Noida have been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email. Police officials are on the site conducting thorough search operations. The search teams haven't found anything suspicious yet.

Multiple schools in the Delhi-NCR area received a bomb threat call via E-mail on Wednesday morning. After learning about the bomb threats, parents rushed to their children's schools to bring them home. Officials along with a bomb squad and a dog squad conducted search operations in various schools that received the bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi requested parents and citizens not to panic not to panic and assured that the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Police and the schools.

AAP leader Atishi said, "Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed."

Additionally, Delhi LG VK Saxena tweeted, "Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared."

The schools that got the bomb threat e-Mail include Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri police station area, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, DPS School in Dwarka district, DAV School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar and Saket, and Sanskriti School in New Delhi district, among others.

