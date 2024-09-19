Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP chief JP Nadda writes to Kharge, says Congress defending 'failed product' Rahul Gandhi

    Nadda took Kharge to task for what he termed an attempt to "polish your failed product," referring to Gandhi, and reintroducing him into the political arena despite his repeated rejection by the public.

    BJP chief JP Nadda writes to Kharge, says Congress defending 'failed product' Rahul Gandhi AJR
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    In a sharp rebuttal to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has criticized the Congress for allegedly ignoring the "misdeeds" of its leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, who he claims insulted the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. The statement comes in response to Kharge's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he criticized the BJP for allowing its leaders to make derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

    Nadda took Kharge to task for what he termed an attempt to "polish your failed product," referring to Gandhi, and reintroducing him into the political arena despite his repeated rejection by the public. In his letter, Nadda accused Kharge of either forgetting or deliberately ignoring Gandhi's actions, which he claims have repeatedly crossed political and social boundaries.

    Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP of using animal fat in Tirupati Laddoo, Oppn reacts

    Kharge's initial letter to Modi addressed inflammatory statements made by BJP leaders against Gandhi, such as Union Minister Ravneet Bittu referring to Gandhi as the "number one terrorist" and a former BJP lawmaker allegedly issuing death threats against the opposition leader. In response, Nadda not only defended his party members but also attacked Gandhi for allegedly making statements aimed at tarnishing the Prime Minister's image on the global stage.

    "Who transgressed the decorum then?" Nadda asked, taking a swipe at Gandhi for his remarks during international visits, which the BJP chief claimed were anti-India. Nadda questioned the Congress party's pride in Gandhi, accusing him of aligning with groups and individuals who hold an anti-India stance or have links to terrorism.

    The war of words between the two leaders underscores the escalating tensions between the ruling BJP and the Congress as the 2024 general elections approach. Nadda's response highlights the BJP's efforts to portray Rahul Gandhi as disconnected from the concerns of everyday Indians, particularly the OBC community, while also defending his party's leadership against accusations of misconduct.

    Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details

