    'Why do you hate Hindus?' Hardik slams top Gujarat Congress leader

    The leader that Patel is referring to is Bharatsinh Solanki, who while accusing the BJP of fooling people by borrowing money in the name of Ram Mandir also claimed that dogs were urinating on the bricks collected for the Ram Mandir. 

    Hardik Patel slams top Gujarat Congress leader
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gandhinagar, First Published May 24, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    Former Congress leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday levelled a sensational allegation against a party leader and former Union Minister who apparently made a statement that "dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple".

    In a series of Twitter posts, Hardik said: "I had said earlier as well that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always tries to damage the Hindu faith. Today, a former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple!"

    Wondering what enmity did the Congress party have with the Hindu religion, he asked, "Why do you hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya. Yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram."

    The leader that Patel is referring to is Bharatsinh Solanki, who while accusing the BJP of fooling people by borrowing money in the name of Ram Mandir also claimed that dogs were urinating on the bricks collected for the Ram Mandir. Solanki made the statement while addressing the OBC convention at Vataman.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
    Video Icon