Har Ghar Tiranga: RSS joins I-Day campaign; replaces saffron flag with tricolour on social media

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday changed the profile pictures of its Twitter and Facebook accounts to the national flag. It comes after RSS faced criticism from the opposition, especially from the Congress, for not putting the tricolour as the display pictures of its social media accounts.

RSS Publicity Department co-in-charge Narendra Thakur said that the Sangh has been commemorating Independence Day by raising the national flag in each of its offices, according to Narendra Thakur, who made the claim on Friday. The national flag was substituted for the organization's flag on the Sangh's social media profile image. According to Thakur, RSS members are actively involved in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Earlier on August 3, in response to criticism from the opposition, the Sangh made it clear that it had backed the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme and the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" event from the beginning. Sunil Ambekar, a spokesman for the RSS, has urged the opposition not to politicise such issues.

"Politicizing such issues is not appropriate. The "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programmes already have the RSS's backing. The Sangh had made an appeal for the people's and swayamsevaks' full support and participation in the programmes that the government, private organisations, and Sangh-affiliated groups would be organising in July," Ambedkar added.

PM Modi had earlier urged people to change the display images on their social media accounts to the Tiranga during his monthly radio address, "Mann ki Baat."

PM Modi mentioned at the "Mann ki Baat" that a special campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being held between August 13 and August 15 as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme. Throughout the campaign, he asked individuals to fly or display the flag at home.