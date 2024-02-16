Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Haldwani violence: Look-out notice for mastermind issued, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up (WATCH)

    Posters featuring nine "wanted rioters," including Abdul Malik and his son, have been prominently displayed throughout the town, urging the public to share any information with the police.

    Haldwani violence: Look-out notice for mastermind issued, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

    On Friday, the Uttarakhand police announced the issuance of a look-out notice for Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, the key accused in the Haldwani violence. Additionally, five more individuals involved in the rioting have been apprehended. With these recent arrests, the overall count of individuals detained in connection with the stone pelting and arson incidents, sparked by the demolition of a madrassa on February 8, has now reached 42. Abdul Malik, the builder of the madrassa and a staunch opponent of its demolition, is believed to be the instigator behind the clashes.

    Also read: Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH)

    Posters featuring nine "wanted rioters," including Abdul Malik and his son, have been prominently displayed throughout the town, urging the public to share any information with the police. The other individuals sought by authorities are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen, and Zia ul Rahman.

    Police teams are diligently conducting searches in various locations to apprehend the suspects, as stated by the authorities. Meanwhile, a few hours of relaxation in the curfew, albeit with specific restrictions, continued on Friday in the Banbhoolpura area, where the violence originated.

    However, internet services in the area remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day.

    On Thursday, authorities implemented varying durations of relaxation in the curfew in the Banbhoolpura area of the town.

    Also read: Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    The outbreak of violence on February 8 stemmed from the demolition of an illegally constructed madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area. Local residents engaged in stone-throwing and hurled petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, resulting in many police personnel seeking refuge at a police station. The mob then proceeded to set the station on fire.

    According to police reports, the violence resulted in the deaths of six rioters and left over 100 individuals injured, including police personnel and members of the media.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84560 crore

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes, DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Seema Haider's first husband takes legal action to bring children back to Pakistan AJR

    Seema Haider's first husband takes legal action to bring children back to Pakistan

    NGT raises alarm over fluoride contamination in Delhi's groundwater

    NGT raises alarm over fluoride contamination in Delhi's groundwater

    Recent Stories

    Alexei Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin critic's last X post sheds light into Russia's 'harshest' prison system snt

    Alexei Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin critic's last X post sheds light into Russia's 'harshest' prison system

    They are lying Alexei Navalny's wife after Russia shares news of Putin critic's death in prison (WATCH) snt

    'They are lying...' Alexei Navalny's wife after Russia shares news of Putin critic's death in prison (WATCH)

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84560 crore

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes, DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon