Haldwani violence: Look-out notice for mastermind issued, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up (WATCH)

On Friday, the Uttarakhand police announced the issuance of a look-out notice for Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, the key accused in the Haldwani violence. Additionally, five more individuals involved in the rioting have been apprehended. With these recent arrests, the overall count of individuals detained in connection with the stone pelting and arson incidents, sparked by the demolition of a madrassa on February 8, has now reached 42. Abdul Malik, the builder of the madrassa and a staunch opponent of its demolition, is believed to be the instigator behind the clashes.

Posters featuring nine "wanted rioters," including Abdul Malik and his son, have been prominently displayed throughout the town, urging the public to share any information with the police. The other individuals sought by authorities are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen, and Zia ul Rahman.

Police teams are diligently conducting searches in various locations to apprehend the suspects, as stated by the authorities. Meanwhile, a few hours of relaxation in the curfew, albeit with specific restrictions, continued on Friday in the Banbhoolpura area, where the violence originated.

However, internet services in the area remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day.

On Thursday, authorities implemented varying durations of relaxation in the curfew in the Banbhoolpura area of the town.

The outbreak of violence on February 8 stemmed from the demolition of an illegally constructed madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area. Local residents engaged in stone-throwing and hurled petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, resulting in many police personnel seeking refuge at a police station. The mob then proceeded to set the station on fire.

According to police reports, the violence resulted in the deaths of six rioters and left over 100 individuals injured, including police personnel and members of the media.