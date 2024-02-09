Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    Haldwani violence: The District Magistrate's statements and evidence suggest planning behind the violence. Despite an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the situation escalated with attacks on the police station and vehicles.

    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)
    Were the communal clashes that erupted in Haldwani in Uttarakhand pre-planned? Preliminary inquiry and evidence coming to the fore are lending credibility to the theory. Take for instance, the clip of Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh in which she states that the anti-encroachment drive had been going on in the area since 15 days following court orders. She further goes on to say that those illegally encroaching upon government land were served notices by the administration. 

    Speaking to media persons, Singh updated that the anti-encroachment drive was being done peacefully in the presence of forces without any sort of provocativ actions being undertaken. 

    "The assailants employed petrol bombs, gunfire directed at the Banbhulpura police station, and initiated vehicle fires. They amassed stones atop rooftops prior to the assault... suggesting premeditation," stated the District Magistrate.

    Meanwhile, the district magistrate has revised the death toll to two from the previously reported three to four, citing "confusion." She disclosed that four suspects have been apprehended thus far, with three FIRs filed regarding the violence.

    Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena revealed that over two dozen individuals instigating the violence have been identified by the police.

    Communal tensions escalated dramatically in the Haldwani region of Nainital district Thursday evening following a violent outburst over the demolition of an "illegally constructed" madrasa. The demolition was overseen by Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma.

    Subsequent to the assault, the district administration enforced a curfew in Haldwani and issued a 'shoot-at-sight' directive against the rioters. Police reports indicate that at least 100 individuals sustained injuries during the unrest.

