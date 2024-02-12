Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH)

    Referring to the Haldwani violence, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were "attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough".

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced plans for the construction of a police station on reclaimed land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where recent violence ensued following the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa. In connection to the Haldwani violence, the chief minister, attending the Nari Shakti Mahotsav, remarked that the assault on police personnel and journalists by unruly elements was highly condemnable.

    During the demolition of the madrasa and a structure used for namaz on February 8, six individuals lost their lives, including five suspected rioters, with 60 others sustaining injuries.

    Dhami stated that a significant portion of land was reclaimed from encroachment during the demolition operation in the 'Malik Ka Bagicha' region of Banbhoolpura.

    "Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place," he said.

    The chief minister reaffirmed the government's stance of zero tolerance towards acts of violence, emphasizing that the police are diligently working to apprehend those responsible for the incident.

    "The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public," he added.

    Thus far, the police have arrested 30 individuals on allegations of instigating violence during the demolition operation.

