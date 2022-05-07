Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Major setback for Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid

    The court rejected the petition filed by the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid seeking a change of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra. 

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court junks plea to change advocate commissioner
    Varanasi, First Published May 7, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    A civil court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has dismissed the petition filed by the mosque side seeking a change of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra. The court ruled that the survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque will continue.  

    The court rejected the petition filed by the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid seeking a change of advocate commissioner. Soon after the verdict, members of the panel have already reached the Gyanvapi mosque.

    The Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid had contended that the advocate commissioner was biased. However, the civil judge rejected the contention and asked the survey team to carry on with their work.

    Even though tight security arrangements had been put in place, there was sloganeering by right-wing outfit members outside the mosque. The police removed them from the spot after the sloganeering pitch increased.

    Similar scenes were witnessed on Friday as well when members of both communities were seen raising slogans.

    To recall, the court had on April 26 ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10. 

    The court order said that the survey had to be completed within three days and that the entire process would be both photographed and videographed. 

    What is the case about?

    On April 8, 2021, Delhi-based Sita Sahu, Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi and others filed a case seeking permission for daily worship and performing rituals for Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi at the temple that is situated on the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall.

    An archaeological survey of the premises was ordered by the Varanasi senior division civil court. Unhappy with the verdict, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in Lucknow decided to move the Allahabad High Court citing the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case which said that the status of no other place of worship will be allowed to change. The Board claimed that the civil judge has not taken into consideration the Supreme Court order when he told the Archaeological Survey of India to find out if the mosque is built over a temple.

    The Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Gyanvapi mosque have been in a dispute. The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple sought a declaration that the mosque stands on land belonging to Hindus. On the other hand, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid opposed the petition.

