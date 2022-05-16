Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

    Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, told media persons that conclusive evidence had been found during the survey.

    Varanasi, First Published May 16, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    The court-appointed commission has completed the survey work inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi amid claims by the Hindu side that 'Baba mil gaye'.

    Even though advocate commissioners were tight-lipped over the survey work and reiterated that their findings will be informed to the court alone, Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, told media persons that conclusive evidence had been found during the survey.

    Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh said there were no hindrances in the survey process. Refusing to divulge details of the survey, the Advocate Commissioner said that the findings will be submitted before the court on Tuesday.

    Counsel for the Hindu side said that the survey had confirmed the claims put forth by them before the court. "Both the survey and our stand before the court have been successful," said one of the survey team members.

    Photographers who were part of the team have told media persons that at least 1000 photos have been shot inside the mosque premises during the survey.

    Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh said that the district administration fully supported the commission in its work.

    He further said that the administration was prompt in providing whatever was needed, be it floodlights or cleaning staff. 

    Therefore, the police administration had also been in full active mode. Senior officials were present on location all three days of the survey. Police patrolling was carried out on foot in the area. Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj said that as per the orders of the Court Commission, adequate lighting resources, revenue personnel of Tehsil, draftsmen of the authority, labourers and additional facilities were provided. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
