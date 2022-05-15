Gyanvapi Mosque survey day 2: Team reaches the terrace, security reinforced

On Sunday, the verandah, roof, dome, outer wall, pond etc. are to be videographed and photographed as per court directions.

Survey work resumed on Sunday at Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh. A team of 52 people is presently on the terrace of the mosque for videography. On Sunday, the verandah, roof, dome, outer wall, pond etc. are to be videographed and photographed as per court directions.

The survey work is expected to be completed today. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that the level of security had been increased on Sunday when compared to the day before. To note, there was a 10-layer security cordon outside the mosque premises on Saturday. A day later, that security cordon has been increased to 12 layers.

Also Read: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

From the point of view of security, shops have been closed and barricades have been put up for about 500 meters on both sides of the mosque's gate number four. No vehicle is being allowed on the Godauliya-Maidagin road. Visitors are being made to enter Kashi Vishwanath temple through the streets. Police and PAC personnel are stationed at various places within a kilometre radius of the Gyanvapi mosque. Security personnel have also been deployed at roof-tops within a radius of 500 meters of the mosque. Entry to the Kashi Vishwanath temple has been barred from the gate near the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Commissioner further said that full attention is being paid to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees. The officer himself marched on foot and appealed for peace. On the second day of the survey, the investigation team reached the spot at around 7.30 am.

Also Read: For 30 years, Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter

Court commissioner Vishal Singh said that the survey is going on peacefully. He further said that all sides have been cooperating in the survey work. Following the order of the Varanasi civil court, 50 per cent of the videography and survey work inside the mosque premises was completed on Saturday. When asked whether the survey work would be completed on Sunday, Singh said, "Let us see how much work can be done."

The court has directed that the survey process should be completed before May 17.