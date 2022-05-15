Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi Mosque survey day 2: Team reaches the terrace, security reinforced

    On Sunday, the verandah, roof, dome, outer wall, pond etc. are to be videographed and photographed as per court directions.

    Gyanvapi Mosque survey day 2: Team reaches the terrace, security reinforced
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gyanvapi Mosque, First Published May 15, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Survey work resumed on Sunday at Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh. A team of 52 people is presently on the terrace of the mosque for videography. On Sunday, the verandah, roof, dome, outer wall, pond etc. are to be videographed and photographed as per court directions.

    The survey work is expected to be completed today. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that the level of security had been increased on Sunday when compared to the day before. To note, there was a 10-layer security cordon outside the mosque premises on Saturday. A day later, that security cordon has been increased to 12 layers. 

    Also Read: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    From the point of view of security, shops have been closed and barricades have been put up for about 500 meters on both sides of the mosque's gate number four. No vehicle is being allowed on the Godauliya-Maidagin road. Visitors are being made to enter Kashi Vishwanath temple through the streets. Police and PAC personnel are stationed at various places within a kilometre radius of the Gyanvapi mosque. Security personnel have also been deployed at roof-tops within a radius of 500 meters of the mosque. Entry to the Kashi Vishwanath temple has been barred from the gate near the Gyanvapi mosque.

    The Commissioner further said that full attention is being paid to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees. The officer himself marched on foot and appealed for peace. On the second day of the survey, the investigation team reached the spot at around 7.30 am. 

    Also Read: For 30 years, Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter

    Court commissioner Vishal Singh said that the survey is going on peacefully. He further said that all sides have been cooperating in the survey work. Following the order of the Varanasi civil court, 50 per cent of the videography and survey work inside the mosque premises was completed on Saturday. When asked whether the survey work would be completed on Sunday, Singh said, "Let us see how much work can be done." 

    The court has directed that the survey process should be completed before May 17.

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 features Indian Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' from extinction mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh snt

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Severe heatwave to continue temperature likely to fall from May 16 IMD gcw

    Severe heatwave to continue, temperature likely to fall from May 16: IMD

    Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief minister BJP to pick replacement today gcw

    Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief minister, BJP to pick replacement today

    For 30 years Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter gcw

    For 30 years, Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet

    6 features Indian Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details RBA

    Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details

    Britney Spears lost her miracle baby singer announces heartbreaking miscarriage news RBA

    Britney Spears lost her ‘miracle baby’; singer announces 'heartbreaking' miscarriage news

    Who was Andrew Symonds 6 facts about the former Australian cricketer

    Who was Andrew Symonds? 6 facts about former Australian cricketer

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon