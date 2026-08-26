A massive natural disaster has struck Nepal. A sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi river, which originates from Tibet, caused widespread destruction on Wednesday morning. According to initial reports, over 100 Indian citizens are among the 384 tourists now missing.

India has stepped up to help its neighbour after a massive natural disaster hit Nepal. A terrifying flash flood crashed through the Bhote Koshi river, which flows from China's Tibet region, early on Wednesday morning. The sudden wall of water has turned villages, key markets, bridges, international roads, and several hydropower projects in Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts into rubble.

According to the Nepal Tourist Board's first reports, at least 384 local and foreign tourists are missing, including 105 Indian citizens. Shocking videos of the flood's destruction are now going viral, showing the sheer power of the disaster.

PM Modi Speaks to Nepal PM Balendra Shah

Several deaths have been confirmed, and officials fear the number of missing people could rise. In this moment of crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah. He expressed his deep condolences and promised India's full support with all kinds of relief and humanitarian aid.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline to assist Indian citizens who are stranded or affected. The Indian government has expressed its sympathies and is arranging to send rescue teams and relief materials to Nepal quickly.

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Helpline Numbers Announced

Family members of affected Indians can contact these numbers for information: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

The situation is extremely serious. The Nepal Army has sent several helicopters and special rescue teams to carry out operations in the remote, hard-to-reach areas.

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High Alert in India

Meanwhile, India is also on high alert. Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border, and multiple relief and rescue teams from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are on standby to handle any emergency. In Bihar, all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar barrage have been opened to manage the massive flow of water coming from upstream in Nepal, amid fears of flooding in the Gandak river basin.

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A high alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Bihar administration to monitor the situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in districts near the Gandak and Koshi rivers.

Experts believe the flash flood was likely caused by a massive landslide and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the region bordering Tibet.