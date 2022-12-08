'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

Amit Shah said, "Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi Ji-BJP, which characterises development and public welfare by rejecting freebies and appeasement politics."

In another tweet, Shah said, "The massive victory has shown that the BJP has the support of every demographic, including women, youth, and farmers." Additionally, he said, "Gujarat has always been a historical force. Under Modi Ji's leadership, in the last two decades, the BJP has broken all the records of development in Gujarat, and today the people have blessed the BJP. This is a victory of the public's unwavering faith in Narendra Modi's development model."

The trend shows that the BJP is heading toward victory in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, with Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failing to challenge it. On Thursday, BJP's chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, congratulating him for the record-breaking win in the election. Patel also met with BJP state chief CR Patil at the party headquarter in Ahmedabad, where they exchanged greetings and handed out sweets to party workers.

According to the Chief Minister, "The results of Gujarat elections are very clear. People have made the decision to continue on the path of development. We humbly accept the people's mandate. Every BJP worker is dedicated to public service."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take an oath of office for the second time on December 12, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

