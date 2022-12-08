Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Amit Shah said, "Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi Ji-BJP, which characterises development and public welfare by rejecting freebies and appeasement politics."
     

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah said that the people of Gujarat had rejected those who promised freebies and practise appeasement politics, on Thursday, after a massive lead in the Gujarat Assembly poll result. 

    In his latest tweet, Amit Shah said, "Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi Ji's-BJP, which characterises development and public welfare by rejecting those who do freebies and appeasement politics."

     

    In another tweet, Shah said, "The massive victory has shown that the BJP has the support of every demographic, including women, youth, and farmers." Additionally, he said, "Gujarat has always been a historical force. Under Modi Ji's leadership, in the last two decades, the BJP has broken all the records of development in Gujarat, and today the people have blessed the BJP. This is a victory of the public's unwavering faith in Narendra Modi's development model." 

     

    The trend shows that the BJP is heading toward victory in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, with Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failing to challenge it. On Thursday, BJP's chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, congratulating him for the record-breaking win in the election. Patel also met with BJP state chief CR Patil at the party headquarter in Ahmedabad, where they exchanged greetings and handed out sweets to party workers. 

    According to the Chief Minister, "The results of Gujarat elections are very clear. People have made the decision to continue on the path of development. We humbly accept the people's mandate. Every BJP worker is dedicated to public service."

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take an oath of office for the second time on December 12, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

    Also read: Gujarat Election Result 2022: In Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Also read: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 anand constituency land of amul bjp tastes success yogesh patel congress Kanti Sodha Parmar snt

    Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12 PM Modi Amit Shah to attend gcw

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: On Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: In Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead

    gujarat election 2022 results Brand Modi stamps its authority once again, puts BJP on course to record tally in the state snt

    'Brand Modi' stamps its authority once again, puts BJP on course to record tally in Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles vma

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 anand constituency land of amul bjp tastes success yogesh patel congress Kanti Sodha Parmar snt

    Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon