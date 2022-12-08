Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Gujarat CM, Bhupendra Patel, to take oath as the chief minister of the state on December 12 at 2 pm. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The results of Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who led more than 30 rallies in his home state in the run-up to the elections, will lead his party's celebrations at the Delhi headquarters at 6 pm. The BJP has maintained its lead above the 150-seat threshold since mid-morning, eclipsing the 140-seat goal that Shah had set. With a seventh term under its belt, a result even close to that will guarantee that it breaks the 149-seat record for the Congress.

In the tribal belt, which the Congress has ruled since the 1950s, the BJP is also set to set yet another record by taking the lead in 26 of the 27 seats. The BJP has been holding Gujarat since 1995. It was the launchpad for PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of the state for 13 years before getting the country's top job.

Although the opposition criticised the Modi administration over growing prices, sluggish growth, and unemployment, the state of Gujarat, a longtime stronghold of the BJP and where Modi served as chief minister from 2001 to 2014, does not appear to have been affected.

