    Gujarat Election Result 2022: On Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead

    Gujarat's tribal belt has 27 seats; currently, BJP is leading in all except one. The tribal population in Gujarat is 89.17 lakh, accounting for 15 per cent of the total population, according to the 2011 census data. The community is mainly spread out across the state's 14 eastern districts.

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party, heading for a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, appears to win nearly all of the tribal seats currently held by the Congress. The Grand Old Party, Congress, is leading in 20 seats, reportedly its poor performance in the state. 

    Since 1950, the Congress, which had its core voters group among the state's poor and underprivileged, had dominated the tribal belt. This is the first time the BJP has made significant inroads in the region. 

    Congress party, which held an extremelly low-key campaign in Gujarat this time, was banking on its work in the area. In 2017, the Congress won 15 of the 27 seats, while the BJP won eight. 

    However, it was Mohansinh Rathava, a prominent tribal leader and 10-time Congress MLA from the area, who joined the BJP and was the game changer. Due to medical issues, Rathava is not running this time; his son, Rajubhai Ratha, is the candidate. 

    The BJP, this time, focused more on the tribal belt. During the campaign, the party held one leg of its Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in the area. The Congress currently is leading only one seat in the Navsari district.

    The BJP is on track for a historic victory in Gujarat, with a lead of more than 150 seats. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is currently leading in less than ten seats. 

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
