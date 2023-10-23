Gujarat hospitals on alert after 10 die of heart attack at garba events

17-year-old Veer Shah was dancing the Garba as he suddenly complained of dizziness and stopped responding. He received first assistance right away, was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead there.

At least 10 heart attack deaths have been reported at garba events across Gujarat in the past 24 hours and the youngest of the victims was just 17 years old. In a 24-hour period, more than 500 ambulance calls were sent. The government also released an advisory and requested that event planners take all appropriate precautions, such as making sure ambulances are ready to transport sick persons to hospitals. Many organisers are hiring doctors and ambulances to be stationed at venues for emergencies. They are also making sure there is ample availability of water for participants.

Dr. Aayush Patel, MD, provided specifics of the occurrence in Veer's case. "A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended to him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation," he stated. "We checked his vitals and there was no pulse. There were no symptoms of breathing or reaction. Three rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) were administered to him. We transported him by ambulance to a hospital," he added. However, the hospital pronounced him dead.

Similar cases, including the deaths of people in their 20s, have been reported in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Rajkot as well.