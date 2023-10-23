Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gujarat hospitals on alert after 10 die of heart attack at garba events

    17-year-old Veer Shah was dancing the Garba as he suddenly complained of dizziness and stopped responding. He received first assistance right away, was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead there.

    Gujarat Hospitals on alert after 10 die of heart attack at Garba events youngest was 17 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    At least 10 heart attack deaths have been reported at garba events across Gujarat in the past 24 hours and the youngest of the victims was just 17 years old.  In a 24-hour period, more than 500 ambulance calls were sent. The government also released an advisory and requested that event planners take all appropriate precautions, such as making sure ambulances are ready to transport sick persons to hospitals. Many organisers are hiring doctors and ambulances to be stationed at venues for emergencies. They are also making sure there is ample availability of water for participants.

    During Navratri celebrations in Gujarat's Kapadvanj Kheda district, 17-year-old Veer Shah was dancing the Garba as he suddenly complained of dizziness and stopped responding. He received first assistance right away, was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead there. According to doctors, the teenager died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba.

    Dr. Aayush Patel, MD, provided specifics of the occurrence in Veer's case. "A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended to him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation," he stated. "We checked his vitals and there was no pulse. There were no symptoms of breathing or reaction. Three rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) were administered to him. We transported him by ambulance to a hospital," he added. However, the hospital pronounced him dead.

    Similar cases, including the deaths of people in their 20s, have been reported in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Rajkot as well. 

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries

    Kerala: Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur Railway Station rkn

    Kerala: Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur Railway Station

    Delhi NCR air quality dips to very poor category anti pollution plan kicks in gcw

    Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'very poor' category, anti-pollution plan kicks in

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    kerala news live 23 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra grooves with Priyanka Chopra's mother at pre-wedding festivities; watch viral video RKK

    Parineeti Chopra grooves with Priyanka Chopra's mother at pre-wedding festivities; watch viral video

    Israel Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots

    Israel-Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots (WATCH)

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries

    Kerala: Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur Railway Station rkn

    Kerala: Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur Railway Station

    Petrol diesel prices on October 23 Check fuel rate in Mumbai Kolkata Delhi and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 23: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and more

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon