Uttarakhand Congress, led by Ganesh Godiyal, held a massive protest against a 'purification' ritual performed after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's rally. The party alleges caste discrimination, while an FIR has been filed against Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Protests 'Purification' Ritual

Political tensions flared in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal led a massive protest march toward the Secretariat, condemning a 'purification' ritual conducted after party president Mallikarjun Kharge's August 8 rally in Haldwani. Accompanied by AICC co-in-charges Surendra Sharma and Manoj Yadav, along with hundreds of party workers, Godiyal attempted to stage a gherao of the Secretariat. Heavy police deployment was made to disperse the demonstrators, and several workers were detained as they shouted slogans.

The controversy stems from the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where Congress has alleged a purification ritual was performed following Kharge's address. Congress leaders have vehemently criticised the act, labelling it an insult to the party president and an instance of caste discrimination. "The rally happened in Haldwani, and then that place has a suddhikaran and havan. Then, the BJP State President justifies it and says that it is okay. What else could be more shameless?...BJP is working on the RSS agenda," Uttarakhand Assembly Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya told ANI.

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi

In a counter-development, Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint by a Scheduled Caste community member, who alleged that the Congress leader's comments regarding the purification ritual hurt the sentiments of the community. According to the complaint, a 'shuddhikaran yajna' was conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after a Congress rally attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders. The complainant alleged that members of the Valmiki community participated in cleaning the venue and conducting the ritual.

Ganesh Godiyal, AICC co-in-charge Surendra Sharma and co-in-charge Manoj Yadav, along with Congress workers, also reached the Kotwali Police Station in Dehradun on Monday to seek registration of an FIR against those responsible in the Haldwani "purification" controversy.

National Outcry and BJP's Response

Beyond Uttarakhand, the row has snowballed into a major controversy as several Congress state units are also protesting over the ritual. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the alleged ritual, describing it as a manifestation of a "Manuvadi mindset" and alleging that it was an illegal attempt to demean a Dalit leader.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the ceremony and denied any involvement in the incident. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the act in Parliament, clarifying that the BJP had no association with the organisers and stating that the matter would be investigated. Meanwhile, the organisers, Shri Ram Sena, along with local BJP representatives, maintained that the havan was not conducted because of Kharge's caste. They argued that the ritual was performed because religious decorum had allegedly been violated at the Ramlila ground. (ANI)