MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred over Rs 304 crore to 1.21 lakh students for laptops. Under the Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, students with over 75% in Class 12 get Rs 25,000 each. The CM also criticized the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday transferred more than Rs 304 crore in incentive amounts to the bank accounts of over 1.21 lakh meritorious students under the 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana' for purchasing laptops.

Under this scheme, each eligible student who secures 75 per cent or more marks in Class 12 examination in the first attempt is provided an incentive of Rs 25,000 for purchasing a laptop. CM Yadav transferred the amount through a single click from a program held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the state capital Bhopal. Additionally, the Chief Minister symbolically distributed laptops to some students, interacted with them on the occasion and extended his best wishes for their bright future.

Government's Commitment to Education

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said the state government was providing assistance to students across various stages of education, including school education, higher education, technical education and medical education. "Today, a programme was organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to provide laptops to students. More than 1.21 lakh students were given incentive amounts for purchasing laptops. Our government allocates a budget of crores of rupees for students, helping them with uniforms, bicycles and books, as well as higher education, technical education and medical education, providing assistance equally across all fields," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the beneficiaries included students who had secured more than 75 per cent marks in Class 12th exam and that Rs 25,000 each was being transferred to their accounts for laptop purchases. "It felt very good today that more than 1.21 lakh students from different fields (referring to various streams of Class 12 th examination) who secured above 75 per cent marks were given laptops. Symbolically, laptops were given here in Bhopal to students, while the amount is being deposited into everyone's accounts. With this amount of Rs 25,000 each, we have transferred more than Rs 300 crore to the students of the state at one go," the Chief Minister said.

The CM further said that the state government had so far provided more than Rs 2,000 crore under the initiative.

CM Yadav Criticises Congress

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also took a dig at the Congress party saying, they never gave laptops, bicycles, books and uniforms to the students. "We hope that based on the work we are doing, Congress remembers that period of the past. They never gave laptops, never gave bicycles, never gave books and never gave uniforms. For all these things, I would expect that the Congress leaders should apologise," CM Yadav added. (ANI)