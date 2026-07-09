The Gujarat Forest Department has launched an in-house digital helpline (8320002000) to help citizens locate nurseries, obtain saplings, and connect with officials. The initiative supports the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Gujarat Forest Department has introduced an in-house digital helpline to help citizens easily access forest services, including locating nearby forest nurseries, obtaining saplings and connecting with forest officials, as per the release.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase green cover through public participation.

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How the Digital Helpline Works

Citizens can simply give a missed call to 8320002000, following which the call disconnects automatically and an SMS containing a web link is sent to their mobile phone. The link provides details of the nearest forest nursery, its location on Google Maps and contact information of the concerned forest officials. People can also send a WhatsApp message or SMS with the word "Hi" to the same number to receive a link offering multiple services, including contact details of all forest nurseries, Range Forest Officers (RFOs), eco-tourism sites and other Forest Department services.

Government's Commitment to Green Cover

Gujarat Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to making saplings easily accessible to the public. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Forest Department is committed to ensuring that citizens can easily obtain saplings from forest nurseries in their vicinity. The Social Forestry wing has made extensive arrangements for sapling distribution. The Forest Department has raised 11.80 crore seedlings for distribution to the public," said Modhwadia.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Pravin Mali, Minister of State for Forests and Environment, said, "In a citizen-centric initiative, the Gujarat Forest Department has introduced an in-house digital helpline system that is making it easier for people across the state to connect with the right forest officials for assistance and grievance redressal."

According to officials, the service has witnessed an encouraging public response, with the department receiving around 30 to 40 missed calls every day. "A key feature of the initiative is its dynamic digital platform, which can be updated quickly to meet emerging requirements," said S K Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Training).

Sapling Availability and Pricing

"Citizens can purchase high-quality seedlings from any Forest Department nursery at nominal prices ranging from Rs5 to Rs15 per sapling, depending on the size. There are a total of 453 forest nurseries across the state. Seedlings raised in polybags of size 15 x 25 cm or 10 x 20 cm are distributed free of cost. Those seeking seedlings free of cost or at concessional rates are requested to contact the concerned Range Forest Officer (RFO) or the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in their district," said RK Sugoor, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Gandhinagar.

Grievance Redressal

The release further stated that "For grievances or cases requiring further intervention, citizens can contact the Forest Department's toll-free helpline, 1926. The helpline also receives nearly 30 to 40 calls daily.

"The entire system has been developed and is being maintained in-house, reflecting the department's emphasis on using technology to improve public service delivery without incurring additional costs. The initiative has helped create a single, easily accessible point of contact for citizens seeking assistance from the Forest Department while ensuring faster communication and efficient resolution of their concerns," an official added. (ANI)