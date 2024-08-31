Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1

    Amid Gujarat's severe weather, the IMD warns of a new low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal, set to bring heavy rainfall starting September 1. Cyclonic storm 'Asna,' near Kutch, is moving westward and may weaken into a deep depression by Sunday over the Arabian Sea.

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1
    Amid the ongoing severe weather situation in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning as a new weather system approaches. A well-marked low-pressure area from the Bay of Bengal is set to impact the state's weather starting September 1, bringing heavy to hefty rainfall.

    According to the IMD, Navsari and Valsad could see significant rain showers on Sunday. The intensity will likely increase by Monday, affecting Vadodara and Chhota Udepur with heavy to very heavy rainfall. By Tuesday, the rain will spread to other regions, including Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, and Narmada, with Narmada and Bharuch expected to be hit again by Wednesday.

    In Ahmedabad, however, the weather remained mostly sunny on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, close to normal. Light rain is anticipated in the city today.

    In a related development, the deep depression over Gujarat has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Asna,' currently positioned near the Kutch coast. Moving west-northwestward at 6 km/h, 'Asna' is projected to continue its journey westward, gradually moving away from India over the next two days. As of Friday, the storm was 100 km west-northwest of Naliya and 170 km southeast of Karachi, Pakistan. The IMD predicts that 'Asna' may weaken back into a deep depression by Sunday as it moves over the Arabian Sea.

