    Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress

    Mahendrasinh had not contested the 2017 state Assembly election. He joined the ruling BJP in July 2018 and resigned in October, barely three months after joining the fold.

    Gujarat elections 2022 Former CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress AJR
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela on Friday joined the Congress as state Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor welcomed Mahendrasinh into the party.

    In 2012, Mahendrasinh had successfully contested the Gujarat Assembly elections from Bayad as Congress candidate. He later quit the party before the 2017 Assembly elections in the state.

    Addressing the media, Mahendrasinh Vaghela said, "I want to fight against the politics of hate. I was never comfortable in the BJP. Although I had joined the BJP, in the last five years I never participated in any of the party`s functions, events or programmes. Now I am back in the Congress, and will work for the party."

    His father along with six other Congress MLAs resigned from the party after reportedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls.

    Notably, Mahendrasinh had not contested the 2017 state Assembly election. He joined the ruling BJP in July 2018 and resigned in October, barely three months after joining the fold.

    He said in his resignation letter that he was resigning due to some "personal reasons".

    The Congress leader further said that neither the party has made any commitment to him and nor has he demanded anything. He also said that he will take up whatever assignment the party gives him.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
