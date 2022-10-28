Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

'Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.' Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned that even a small piece of fake news could create a major ruckus in the whole country. Addressing the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states at Surajkund, Haryana, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to educate people about verifying any information before forwarding it to people. 'Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify before accepting,' he said.

The Prime Minister recalled how, in the past, the country suffered losses due to fake news about job reservations. 'Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.' he said, adding, 'We must come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news.'