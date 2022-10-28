Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    'Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.' Prime Minister Modi said.

    Oct 28, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned that even a small piece of fake news could create a major ruckus in the whole country. Addressing the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states at Surajkund, Haryana, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to educate people about verifying any information before forwarding it to people. 'Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify before accepting,' he said.

    The Prime Minister recalled how, in the past, the country suffered losses due to fake news about job reservations. 'Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.' he said, adding, 'We must come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news.'

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Must See

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news
    India News

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery
    India News

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery