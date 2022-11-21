Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse incident

    "Only because they share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them? They nabbed two watchmen and arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible," the Congress leader said.

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 21) slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the people responsible for the recent Morbi disaster escaped punishment because of their close ties with the BJP in Gujarat.

    As many as 135 people were killed last month after a suspension bridge collapsed and fell into a river in Morbi town.

    Addressing a gathering poll-bound Gujarat's Rajkot, Rahul Gandhi said, "150 people died in the Morbi accident. This is not a political issue. Question arises that no action was taken against those responsible for this, no FIR was lodged."

    "Only because they share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them? They nabbed two watchmen and arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible," the Congress leader said.

    The Wayanad MP also said he was feeling "sad" the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress was not passing through Gujarat, where Assembly polls will be held on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 8.

    Earlier today, in his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district and said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights. 

    Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want your children to become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English."

    The Congress MP took a break from the 3,570km cross-country foot-march, which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is currently passing through adjoining Maharashtra, and addressed two election rallies in support of his party candidates in Gujarat.

