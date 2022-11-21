Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail transfer plea

Addressing the bench, Sukesh's counsel said that his client's life was under threat because, after his disclosure statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had taken action against some jail officials.

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 21) sought a response from the central and the Delhi government on the plea of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail in the city to any other prison in the country.

The bench, comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi issued a notice to the Mandoli Jail authorities after going through details of three incidents of assault on the conman inside the jail and sought a report in a week's time.

During the hearing, the bench also slammed Sukesh for filing petition one after the other in the top court and said, "Affordability of the litigant is no reason to file multiple petitions in this court."

Addressing the bench, Sukesh's counsel said that his client's life was under threat because, after his disclosure statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had taken action against some jail officials.

"I am being lodged in custody of officials against whom prosecution has been initiated on my disclosure, so I am under constant threat," the counsel said.

At that, the bench asked, "When the DG prisons was transferred and a new DG has come, what is your problem now? Have faith in the system."

Reacting to this, the counsel for Sukesh said, "I am facing threats from former Delhi jail minister Satyendar Jain, who I have accused of extorting money from me. I am under constant threat."

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also sought more time to meet with his lawyers as he had 28 cases pending against him across the country and he had to communicate with 15 lawyers and it became difficult to convey the instructions in a short duration of time.

Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of money laundering and duping several people.