Gujarat Election 2022: 'You are the first owners of India': Rahul Gandhi appeals to tribal community

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 21) said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them and listening to their problems during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want your children to become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English."

"They want you to live in the jungle, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking the jungle from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5-10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of two-three industrialists, and you will have no place to live, and won't get education, health and jobs," the Wayanad MP said.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was for the unity of the country, Rahul Gandhi felt the pain of farmers, youth and people from the tribal community after listening to their problems.

