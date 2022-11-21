Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'You are the first owners of India': Rahul Gandhi appeals to tribal community

    Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'You are the first owners of India': Rahul Gandhi appeals to tribal community AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 21) said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them and listening to their problems during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights. 

    Also read: Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

    Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want your children to become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English."

    "They want you to live in the jungle, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking the jungle from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5-10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of two-three industrialists, and you will have no place to live, and won't get education, health and jobs," the Wayanad MP said.

    Also read: Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders

    During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was for the unity of the country, Rahul Gandhi felt the pain of farmers, youth and people from the tribal community after listening to their problems.

    Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house AJR

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

    Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders - adt

    Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on November 22 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on November 22

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked - adt

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    An enormous tragedy Supreme Court on Gujarats Morbi bridge collapse AJR

    'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

    Recent Stories

    football Nora Fatehi spotted in Khar after Qatar no-show; here's when diva will perform in FIFA World Cup 2022 snt

    Nora Fatehi spotted in Khar after Qatar no-show; here's when diva will perform in FIFA World Cup 2022

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why England, Germany, other European nations ditched OneLove armband-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why England, Germany, other Euro nations ditched 'OneLove' armband

    football Day 2 of Qatar World Cup 2022: Will JioCinema disappoint Indian fans again? Here's what memes indicate snt

    Day 2 of Qatar World Cup 2022: Will JioCinema disappoint Indian fans again? Here's what memes indicate

    I am not a criminal; should get the right of an appeal - David Warner on possible captaincy ban overturn-ayh

    'I'm not a criminal; should get the right of an appeal' - Warner on possible captaincy ban overturn

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house AJR

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon