PM Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting on the West Asia crisis, emphasizing a 'whole-of-government' approach. He directed measures to secure energy supplies, protect seafarers, and safeguard citizens and national economic interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi to evaluate the evolving geopolitical crisis in West Asia and review preparedness across critical sectors.

With the conflict posing potential multi-sectoral challenges, the Prime Minister emphasised a comprehensive "whole-of-government" approach, directing authorities to establish a unified and coordinated monitoring mechanism to fast-track protective measures for citizens and secure national economic interests

Review of Essential Supplies

Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation. He spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers. He said that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remain adequate.

Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products. Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have resulted in a substantial increase in PNG connections.

The Government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

Fertiliser Availability for Rabi Season

During the meeting, requirements for fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season were assessed and alternate sources of fertilisers were also discussed. Prime Minister said that all measures be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers.

Safeguarding Indian Citizens

The situation of Seafarers serving on domestic as well as foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was also deliberated. Prime Minister directed to establish a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families.

Prime Minister said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens as well as the Indian Diaspora from the impact of this conflict.

Focus on Energy Independence and Unified Monitoring

Prime Minister said that in order to ensure energy independence, emphasis should be placed on renewable energy sources including solar energy and other non-fossil-fuel-based sources.

Prime Minister said that a whole-of-government approach should continue to be adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis. He said that a unified, coordinated mechanism should be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens. (ANI)