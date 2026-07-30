Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) flagged major shortcomings in the Power Ministry's rural electrification program. Chairperson KC Venugopal said an audit report revealed delays and policy gaps, and the panel has sought a concrete action plan.

PAC flags significant shortcomings

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson and senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday flagged significant shortcomings in the Power Ministry's execution of the rural electrification program, stating that the parliamentary panel has issued clear-cut directives to plug policy and implementation gaps.

Audit Report Highlights Bottlenecks

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament following a high-level committee meeting, Venugopal highlighted that the audit report tabled before the panel brought to light several bottlenecks, notably delays in plan submissions. "Today we discussed the audit report on the power ministry relating to the rural electrification program. There are many shortcomings, delays in submitting plans. Everything has been reported by the audit," Venugopal said.

PAC Chairperson added that representatives of the Ministry, including the Secretary, appeared before the panel to brief members on the remedial measures taken so far. However, the committee concluded that substantial vulnerabilities remain unaddressed. "Our Secretary explained the action taken by the Power Ministry on the reports. But still there are many shortcomings in the Power Ministry," Venugopal noted, adding that the panel has instructed officials to return with a time-bound and thorough strategy.

Committee Demands Concrete Action Plan

"The committee has given clear-cut directions to the Ministry. They will come up with a concrete action plan."

Sharing the core findings on X, Venugopal said, "Today, we discussed the audit report on the Power Ministry relating to the rural electrification programme. The audit has reported several shortcomings, including delays in the submission of plans. Our Secretary explained the action taken by the Power Ministry based on the report. The committee has given clear directions to the Ministry. It will come up with a concrete action plan." (ANI)