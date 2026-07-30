Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with President Droupadi Murmu and Bastar's traditional leaders, praising the Bastar Pandum winners. He said Bastar is emerging 'Naxal-free' while preserving its rich culture, traditions, and heritage.

Amit Shah Lauds 'Naxal-Free' Bastar's Rich Heritage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised the winners of Bastar Pandum and lauded the region's rich traditions, culture and social customs during a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and the Manjhi-Chalaki, traditional social leaders of Bastar.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Today, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, I engaged in a dialogue with the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, along with the prominent Manjhi-Chalaki of Bastar's social traditions and the winners of the Bastar Pandum."

Shah said that the people of Bastar were emerging as "Naxal-free" while showcasing and preserving their rich heritage, culture and traditions, which he said had been affected by Naxalite violence.

"The Bastar residents, arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the first time in their traditional attire, stand as proof that Bastar, which was once losing its rich heritage, culture, and traditions due to Naxalite violence, is today emerging Naxal-free and preserving its treasures," he said.

He further stated that Bastar, advancing on the path of development, would in the coming years become Chhattisgarh's most developed division and set new benchmarks in progress.

About Bastar Pandum

According to Chhattisgarh CMO, there are 12 disciplines for performances and competitions, including Bastar tribal dance, song, drama, musical instruments, costumes and jewellery, worship practices, crafts, painting, tribal beverages, traditional cuisine, regional literature, and forest medicine.

A delegation from Bastar Mandal comprising winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, Pargana Manjhi and Chalaki of Bastar, called on the President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

President Murmu Highlights Bastar Pandum's Significance

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Bastar Pandum is not merely a cultural event; it is a celebration of Bastar's glorious traditions and cultural identity. Its objective is to establish Bastar's true identity on both national and international platforms.

She underlined that events like Bastar Pandum have played a vital role in reconnecting the youth with their traditions, customs, and cultural heritage. Such events also promote tourism and create employment opportunities.

The President appreciated the role of Manjhi and Chalki in preserving social life and cultural values. She said that they are an effective bridge between the community and the administration.

She expressed confidence that through their dedication and leadership, they will continue to work towards happiness, peace, and prosperity in society. (ANI)

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