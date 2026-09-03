AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre over new appointments to the Ram Mandir Trust, alleging past corruption and that the BJP mocked people's devotion. He also highlighted issues in the voter list revision, urging citizens to act.

Owaisi slams Centre over Ram Mandir Trust appointments

After new appointments at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that earlier appointments were also done by the government itself, which resulted in the theft of crores of rupees. Speaking to the media, Owaisi targeted the BJP-led Central government and said that they mocked people's devotion and garnered votes in its name. "Earlier appointments were also done by the Government. Despite that, crores of Rupees were stolen there. People are angry that their devotion was mocked. Appoint anyone; you are the Government. But why do you not release the report to the public? You mocked people's devotion and garnered votes in the name of devotion," he said.

His remarks come after Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed on Wednesday as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

AIMIM chief raises concerns over voter list revision

Asaduddin Owaisi also urged voters who have received notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to immediately appear for hearings with Aadhaar cards. Speaking to the media, Owaisi said voters whose names appeared in anomalies or whose mapping had not been completed were being issued notices. "We appeal to the public that all those people who are receiving notice should immediately go for hearing while carrying Aadhaar Card and other documents," Owaisi said.

He said several complaints were being received at hearing centres, including from people who had been issued notices because they had more than six children. Owaisi said having six children was not illegal and questioned the basis for issuing notices in such cases.

Meanwhile, he alleged that several people had complained that they had been declared dead in the electoral records despite being alive. "Several people are coming and telling me that they have been declared dead. This is strange. Several people told me that they have been declared 'shifted' even when they were present at their address," he said.

Owaisi urged voters to check their names in the draft list and immediately submit Form 6 if their names were missing. He said voters whose details contained errors, such as a mistake in their father's name, could submit Form 8 for correction. (ANI)