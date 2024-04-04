Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Vallabh's move follows the recent resignation of boxer Vijender Singh from the Congress, who also opted to join the BJP, marking a notable shift in political allegiances ahead of the upcoming elections.

Gourav Vallabh, the dynamic Congress spokesperson and known for his insights on finance and the economy, has made a significant political move by joining the BJP on Thursday (April 4) just days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His decision came after tendering his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing the party's lack of direction. In a letter posted on social media platform X, Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the party's stance, particularly its approach towards "anti-Sanatan" slogans and its treatment of wealth creators in the country.

Sunita Kejriwal speaks on behalf of Delhi CM, calls on MLAs to address citizens' concerns (WATCH)

"As a professor of finance, I found it increasingly challenging to align with the direction of the Congress Party. Despite passionately representing the party's views on various issues, I grew increasingly uneasy with its position," Vallabh wrote in his resignation letter.

He further said that the party's apparent disconnect with young intellectuals and their innovative ideas, despite initially believing that the Congress valued their input. This disillusionment ultimately led him to step down from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party.

Vallabh's move follows the recent resignation of boxer Vijender Singh from the Congress, who also opted to join the BJP, marking a notable shift in political allegiances ahead of the upcoming elections.

Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM, cites national interest