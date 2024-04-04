Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Vallabh's move follows the recent resignation of boxer Vijender Singh from the Congress, who also opted to join the BJP, marking a notable shift in political allegiances ahead of the upcoming elections.

    Gourav Vallabh, who quit Congress over no freedom to speak against 'Sanatana Dharma', joins BJP
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Gourav Vallabh, the dynamic Congress spokesperson and known for his insights on finance and the economy, has made a significant political move by joining the BJP on Thursday (April 4) just days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    His decision came after tendering his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing the party's lack of direction. In a letter posted on social media platform X, Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the party's stance, particularly its approach towards "anti-Sanatan" slogans and its treatment of wealth creators in the country.

    "As a professor of finance, I found it increasingly challenging to align with the direction of the Congress Party. Despite passionately representing the party's views on various issues, I grew increasingly uneasy with its position," Vallabh wrote in his resignation letter.

    He further said that the party's apparent disconnect with young intellectuals and their innovative ideas, despite initially believing that the Congress valued their input. This disillusionment ultimately led him to step down from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
