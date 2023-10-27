Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

The derailment involved a few coaches of a goods train, prompting immediate action from local authorities and railway personnel who initiated relief operations. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation and has yet to be determined.

In an incident near Vasai station in Palghar district, several coaches of a goods train derailed, triggering a rapid response from railway authorities. Fortunately, the derailment did not result in any casualties or injuries, offering relief to all parties involved.

This event followed after another incident where a coach from a goods train derailed near Dumaron station in Bihar's Buxar district earlier this month.

The goods train was en route from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident occurred. A section of the train, specifically four wheels of one of the coaches, derailed, prompting the train's loco pilot to take emergency measures and bring the train to a halt.

Upon receiving this information, a team of senior railway officials promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure the necessary measures were taken to address the derailment and its aftermath.