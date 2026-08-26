A disaster preparedness training was held at Govt Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli, Shimla, by the HPSDMA and SDRF. A total of 335 students and staff were trained in emergency response, first aid, CPR, and evacuation techniques.

A hands-on disaster preparedness and emergency response training programme was conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli, Shimla, as part of the ongoing School Safety and Preparedness Programme being implemented by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Pushpendra Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), Government of Himachal Pradesh. The training was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Platoon Commander Sanjeev and his team, and coordinated by Dr Krishan Chand, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, HPSDMA.

Hands-On Training and Key Skills

The programme focused on strengthening the disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities of students and school staff. The participants were trained in disaster awareness, the Drop-Cover-Hold technique during earthquakes, first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency carrying and evacuation techniques, and early warning applications and tools.

The SDRF team conducted practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises to help participants understand and practise essential emergency response techniques. The programme was organised with the cooperation of school Principal Lokesh, the school staff and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla.

Broad Participation and Program Goals

A total of 335 people participated in the training programme, including 300 students, 25 teaching staff members and 10 non-teaching staff members. The HPSDMA said such initiatives are aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness at the school level by equipping students, teachers and school staff with the knowledge, practical skills and confidence required to respond effectively during emergencies and disasters.