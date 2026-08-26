RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Universal Oneness Celebration' in New York will be an interfaith, multicultural gathering, said Sunil Ambekar. The event reflects the inclusive nature of Bharatiya ethos and is part of the RSS's global outreach.

RSS Describes Event as Interfaith Dialogue

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' in New York will be an interfaith gathering where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.

Ambekar said the event has been organised with the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Bharatiya ethos. He said the initiative is part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's longstanding engagement with different communities in India and across the world to promote understanding and shared purpose.

In a post on X, Ambekar wrote, "The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience. Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all." https://x.com/sunilambekarm/status/2092624288583123396

Ambekar also invited people interested in learning about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in such open forums of dialogue. "This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose. We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue," the post read.

Bhagwat's Global Outreach Tour

A day earlier, Bhagwat arrived in New York on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations.

During his schedule in New York, Bhagwat will host one of the largest and most diverse community gatherings, the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations', at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum, Bhagwat's address at the event is expected to draw significant national and international interest.

NYC Mayor Expresses Disapproval

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he does not support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) upcoming event in the city, though he admitted that he was uncertain whether the municipal administration had any jurisdiction to cancel a privately organised gathering. (ANI)