Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a target to make HRTC self-reliant within five years by expanding its electric bus fleet. The CM virtually flagged off 25 new e-buses for Mandi to promote clean public transportation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government has set a target of making the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) self-reliant within the next five years as the government expands its fleet of electric buses and moves towards cleaner public transport.

Sukhu virtually flagged off 25 new Type-I electric bus services for Mandi district from Paddal Ground in Mandi town. The initiative is aimed at promoting clean and environment-friendly public transportation while reducing HRTC's dependence on conventional fuel.

Fleet Expansion and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the state government has procured 297 Type-I electric buses as part of its efforts to expand HRTC's electric bus fleet. These buses are already operating in areas including Shimla, Nahan, Nalagarh, Una, Haroli, Bilaspur, Dehra, Hamirpur, Palampur, Dharamshala and Nagrota.

He said charging infrastructure has also been developed in Kullu, Mandi and Sundernagar, with new electric bus services in these areas commencing today.

Performance and Financial Benefits

According to Sukhu, Type-I electric buses have a prescribed driving range of around 180 kilometres at 80 per cent State of Charge. He said the performance of the buses in actual operations has been encouraging.

The Chief Minister cited the Shimla-Chandigarh route as an example, saying an electric bus has successfully covered around 270 kilometres on a single charge. He said the performance demonstrated the suitability of electric buses for long-distance inter-city routes, including those operating through Himachal Pradesh's challenging hilly terrain.

Sukhu also highlighted the financial benefits of shifting to electric buses. He said electric buses are helping HRTC save around Rs 12-13 per kilometre in energy costs compared with conventional diesel buses. According to the Chief Minister, these savings are expected to reduce the Corporation's fuel and operational expenditure while improving the overall efficiency of its services. The expansion of the electric fleet is also expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and lowering dependence on fossil fuels.

Future Plans and 'Green Himachal' Vision

Sukhu said the state government provides buses to HRTC and gives the Corporation an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 840 crore. HRTC generates a similar amount of revenue through its own resources. He said the government now wants to strengthen the Corporation's financial position and make it self-reliant within five years.

As part of its longer-term plan, the state government intends to procure another 1,000 electric buses and 200 hydrogen-powered buses in the coming years. The move is expected to further expand the use of clean-energy vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's public transport network.

The Chief Minister said the government had envisioned a "Green Himachal" in its first budget and described the expansion of electric bus services as an important step towards achieving that goal.

Additional Chief Secretary Omkar Chand Sharma and HRTC Managing Director Shivam Pratap Singh were present in Shimla. HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria, Jal Prabandhan Board Vice Chairman Shashi Sharma, District Congress Committee Mandi President Champa Thakur and other dignitaries participated virtually from Mandi. (ANI)