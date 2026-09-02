LoP R Ashoka urged the Karnataka govt to dismiss two ministers over an alleged 7% bribe in KRIDL. Citing a letter by a Congress MLA, he demanded a CBI probe and accused the government of running a 'commission raj'.

Demand for CBI Probe into '7% Commission Raj'

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday urged the state government to immediately dismiss the two ministers who are allegedly taking a seven per cent bribe in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) and to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier said, "If anyone takes a bribe, call me." Now Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai has officially written a letter urging action against corruption. In the letter, Rai has stated that an extra 7% is being collected in KRIDL and that contractors who questioned it are being threatened.

Ashoka said this allegation by a legislator of the ruling party itself is important evidence. He said that after Congress came to power, even officials have become "rowdies," which proves that this government is running a commission raj.

"If ₹100 is released, only ₹30 worth of work is done. The remaining 70% goes as commission. When we made the allegation, they asked for documents. Now a Congress MLA himself has spoken about the commission. He has said that the district in-charge and department ministers are taking commission every month," Ashoka said.

'Karnataka Has Become an ATM'

He added that one minister has already resigned over corruption, but the two ministers still have no fear. "This 7% even reaches Rahul Gandhi," he alleged. Rahul Gandhi has said Karnataka is a model for other states. That means this 7% commission has become a model for the entire country, Ashoka said, adding, "The government will merely order a departmental inquiry and wash its hands of the matter. Because of this commission, around ₹800 crore may have been collected. I had earlier said Karnataka has become an ATM."

He recalled that BR Patil had spoken about commission in the Housing Department, Basavaraj Rayareddy had written a letter on KKRDB corruption, and he himself had given audio and documents regarding the irregularity involving RB Timmapur. If the government had any self-respect, those two ministers should have been dismissed. He demanded that the case based on Congress MLA Rai's allegation be handed over to the Lokayukta or CBI.

Ashoka on Social Issues and Political Attacks

Responding to a question, Ashoka said it is wrong to "purify" a place whenever Mallikarjun Kharge or any Dalit visits. "From a humanitarian and constitutional point of view, this is a serious offence," he asserted.

"First, let Congress say where they stand. On one side they say 'Jai Pakistan,' on the other they say only Islam is supreme. My family and I fought during the Emergency and went to jail. We have been associated with the RSS from the beginning," he said.

He alleged that under the Congress government, gruel centres have been opened for party workers. They have said they will form guarantee implementation committees at the village level. "This has become a gruel centre for party clients. New gruel centres have been opened through Bharat Jodo," he charged. "Congress too had undertaken a padayatra, which yielded nothing. Now if we undertake a padayatra for the people, they criticise it. There is no politics in this. The padayatra is being held for issues such as drought relief," he said.

Opposition to Park Land Grab Bill

Ashoka said CM DK Shivakumar, dancing to the tune of the real estate mafia, has given an opening for the grab of parks through a bill. "Both the ruling and opposition parties must protect parks. They say 5% now; later it can be raised to 50%. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda built lakes and made this a garden city. If they destroy parks now, Bengaluru will become a polluted city like Delhi," he added.

"Forty years ago, a Congress government brought a law allowing parks and playgrounds to be used for other purposes. After a struggle, it was withdrawn. The same law is coming again. The government has said the CM will not withdraw the bill and will allow discussion. We do not need discussion; the bill must be withdrawn," Ashoka demanded. (ANI)

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