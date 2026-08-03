Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded NDA-ruled states for their firm action against recruitment scams, citing his own government's arrest of over 100 individuals. He contrasted this with alleged widespread irregularities in opposition-ruled states.

Dhami Slams Opposition Over Recruitment Scams

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that NDA-ruled states have taken firm action against recruitment scams and examination-related irregularities, while alleging that opposition-ruled states failed to curb such malpractices and were marked by widespread irregularities in recruitment processes.

Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government had acted decisively against the "cheating mafia" by arresting and jailing over 100 people and enacting a stringent anti-cheating law.

"In all NDA-ruled states, wherever instances of cheating occurred, action was taken against the perpetrators. In Uttarakhand, we took action against a hundred members of the 'cheating mafia,' jailed them, and enacted a law specifically to curb cheating. Furthermore, recruitment drives were conducted and fully completed in strict accordance with the scheduled calendar," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister contrasted this with states such as Jharkhand and Punjab and also referred to the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that recruitment processes between 2012 and 2017 were marred by irregularities. "In contrast, consider states like Jharkhand, Punjab, or others. Previously, between 2012 and 2017, Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive irregularities in recruitment and widespread cheating," he said.

Targeting opposition parties, Dhami alleged that the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and their alliance partners were responsible for such irregularities. "Be it the Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, the AAP, or any of their alliance partners--they are the ones who committed all these wrongs, and the youth of the country understands this," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's approach towards young people allegedly involved in such incidents, Dhami said the focus was on taking action against the masterminds rather than punishing those who may have been influenced. "The PM chose not to subject these young people, who may have been misled or misguided for whatever reason, to legal hassles or punishment; instead, he forgave them," Dhami said.

CM Condemns Opposition for 'Insulting Sanatan Dharma'

Launching a sharp attack on Opposition leaders following the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Pappu Yadav, and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad over an alleged insult to Sanatan Dharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday stated that defaming saints represents the "lowest form of conduct imaginable."

Addressing reporters in Dehradun, CM Dhami condemned the actions of the leaders, alleging that Pappu Yadav and his associates have consistently worked to malign Sanatan Dharma. "To defame the saints is the lowest form of conduct imaginable. I had stated earlier as well that Pappu Yadav and the 'Pappu gang' have been working in tandem to continuously malign Sanatan Dharma," CM Dhami said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition leaders over their stance on religious events, the Chief Minister pointed out that despite being extended invitations to the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, none of them attended. "When the Ram Mandir was being built, they were invited to the event, yet none of them attended; and today, they are engaging in this manner to defame our community of saints. I believe this reveals their true mindset regarding Sanatan Dharma," Dhami added.

'Jan-Jan ki Sarkar' Initiative Progress

Highlighting his state administration's public outreach programs, Chief Minister Dhami also elaborated on the progress of the state government's 'Jan-Jan ki Sarkar' initiative. He emphasised that the drive is designed to bridge the gap between governance and citizens, especially those residing in remote regions.

"The objective of the 'Jan-Jan ki Sarkar' initiative is to bring the entire government administrative machinery to the people to resolve their issues," CM Dhami said. "This includes issuing certificates to those who lacked them and ensuring that people receive the benefits of various Central and State government schemes... It provides facilities right at their doorstep for those living in the remotest areas."

Providing key operational metrics on the public outreach campaign, the Chief Minister shared that the initiative has witnessed massive public participation across Uttarakhand. "So far, over 6.5 lakh people have participated across both phases, and more than 60,000 individuals have received on-the-spot resolutions to their grievances," he stated. (ANI)