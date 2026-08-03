Independent MP Pappu Yadav defended his skit on the Ram Mandir donation row as a "dignified" protest. He will face Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal filed a privilege motion notice against him for his actions.

Pappu Yadav Defends 'Dignified' Protest

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav maintained that his skit on the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case was a "dignified" protest outside Parliament, and said that he will present his case to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal's notice for a privilege motion against him.

Hitting out at the ruling camp, Pappu Yadav asked how a protest outside the House invites privilege motion proceedings, while "abuse" against past Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders is considered "fine." Defending his skit on the Ram Mandir donation theft row, he told ANI, "You can abuse Nehru, Indira Gandhi, or Mulayam Singh in the House. You can abuse whomever you please; that is fine. You can prevent the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) from speaking in the House, that is fine. But when someone protests in a dignified manner outside the House, where does the question of 'privilege' arise? If the Speaker asks, I will certainly present my case. I have also written a letter to the Speaker."

BJP MP Files Privilege Motion

Sanjay Jaiswal has given a Notice of Breach of Privilege and Contempt of the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Pappu Yadav for allegedly dressing as a Hindu saint within the Parliament complex on July 31, to ridicule religious sentiments and lower the dignity of the House. In his privilege notice submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker in terms of Rule 222 read with Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. "I request that the matter be admitted and, if you deem fit, referred to the Committee of Privileges under Rule 227 for detailed examination," stated Sanjay Jaiswal.

TMC MP Kirti Azad Supports Yadav

Amid a row over Pappu Yadav's skit, TMC MP Kirti Azad defended the independent MP, stating he just showed that a theft took place at Ayodhya Ram Temple. "There are so many saffron-clad people in the Trust (Ram Temple), but none have come out and said anything or said that they insulted Lord Ram. Is Pappu Yadav the only one responsible? What is the answer to this? Will anyone answer why Amit Shah has not resigned, first for the pellet guns used and then for the Ram Temple? Pappu Yadav only showed how theft happened there (in the Ayodhya Ram temple)," the TMC MP said.

FIR Registered in Attack on Pappu Yadav

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR into the alleged attack on MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his residence on Sunday. Delhi Police have invoked Section 221 (Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their official functions), Section 121(1) (Preventing a public servant from discharging their duties or voluntarily causing hurt to them while they are performing their duties), Section 132 (Assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from discharging their duties) and Section 3(5) (Common criminal intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack against Pappu Yadav, Delhi police have detained one of them at the Tilak Marg Police Station. Delhi Police has identified two accused, Sumit Sharma and Happy Sharma. (ANI)