Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre over Brij Bhushan Singh's acquittal in the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case, calling it hypocrisy. KC Venugopal questioned the Home Minister's absence from Parliament and the government's stance on other issues.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Acquittal

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday criticised the Centre over the acquittal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers, accusing it of hypocrisy regarding women's safety. "On one hand they say that they are with the young generation, they talk about women empowerment, women reservation, and on the other hand they do this," she said.

The sexual harassment case involving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

Venugopal Questions Govt on Multiple Fronts

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the central government of lacking the courage to address opposition-led demands inside Parliament, including the alleged police action on student protestors and the Ram Temple donation theft case. He questioned the absence of the Home Minister from parliamentary proceedings, noting a stark departure from his usual active presence during past sessions.

‘Why is the Home Minister running away?’

"We are completely asking a simple question: why is the Home Minister not coming to parliament? Why is he running away from parliament? What is the reason? Every session you can see that every session the Home Minister was very active. In the last two years, we can see that in every parliamentary session, whether it is his bill or any other bill, he used to be active. But this session he is not even coming to the parliament, coming to the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha," Venugopal said

'Why no discussion on Chanda Churi?'

Further criticising the government's reluctance to hold a discussion on donations made to the Ayodhya temple, he claimed that while those who allegedly embezzled funds remain safe, those asking questions, such as LoP Rahul Gandhi, are being targeted with legal cases. "Those who have done theft in the Ayodhya temple donation fund, they are very safe. But those who are questioning, they are putting cases against Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, there are 38 cases, I think so. Is that an answer? They have to answer that at least they should have a discussion on Chanda Churi. Why are they not ready to have a discussion on Chanda Churi?" he asked. (ANI)