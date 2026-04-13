A girl died after her high-speed sports bike crashed into a divider in Ghaziabad. Her friend Hashim, who was filming a video, was injured. Neither was wearing a helmet. A video recorded before the crash has gone viral. Police are investigating the incident, while the victim’s family mourns her death. Officials warned against dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old girl died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’sGhaziabad after a sports bike crashed into a divider. The incident took place early Sunday morning in the Wave City police station area. Police said the girl, identified as Ikra, was riding the bike at high speed when she lost control and hit the divider. Her friend Hashim, who was sitting behind her, was injured in the crash.

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Friend was filming video

According to police, Ikra was riding a Yamaha R-15 bike, while 20-year-old Hashim was recording a video from the pillion seat. The accident happened while they were making the video, reported Aaj Tak.

A clip recorded just before the crash has gone viral on social media. In the video, Ikra can be seen riding the bike very fast, while Hashim captures the moment on camera.

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No helmets worn

Officials said neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The speed of the bike was very high, and suddenly the rider lost balance. The bike crashed straight into the divider with great force.

Both were thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

Taken to hospital

Police from the Wave City station reached the spot soon after getting information. Both injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.

Doctors declared Ikra dead on arrival. Hashim was admitted to the district combined hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted and discharged after receiving care.

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Left home without informing families

Police said both Ikra and Hashim had left their homes without informing their families. They had gone out on the bike on Saturday morning.

Hashim’s father, Kamruddin, said his son had taken the bike from home. When he came to know that Hashim was with a girl from the neighbourhood, he called him. The boy told him that they had gone out and would return soon.

However, they did not come back. On Sunday morning, the family received news of the accident.

Victim was preparing for police job

Ikra lived in Pasonda and had completed her Class 12 studies. Her father, Rahil, said she was preparing for recruitment in the Delhi Police.

The news of her death has left the family in deep shock. People in the area are mourning the loss of a young life.

Police statement and investigation

Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyashree Pal said that initial investigation shows Ikra was riding the bike at the time of the accident.

Police have taken the bike into custody and inspected the accident spot. A post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

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Warning against risky driving

Officials said that stunts and careless driving can be very dangerous. High speed and lack of safety gear like helmets increase the risk of fatal accidents.

Police have said they will take action if any complaint is filed. They are also examining all aspects of the incident.

After the accident, a sense of grief has spread in the locality. Neighbours and relatives are mourning the loss of Ikra.

The viral video has also raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of risky behaviour for social media content. Authorities have once again urged young riders to follow traffic rules and stay safe.