The two victims have been identified as Saipan Patel and Huzur Patel. According to eyewitnesses, the collision was very strong and both men suffered serious injuries.

The impact was so severe that they could not be saved.

Location : Solapur



What's the urgency 😦



Trucks have blindspots.

See and be seen on the road !



News article below 👇 pic.twitter.com/XKYXjWx7zp — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) April 6, 2026

CCTV captures shocking moment

The entire accident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area. People who have seen the footage say the visuals are disturbing.

The video shows how quickly the crash happened, leaving no time for the riders to react.

Police reached the spot soon after getting information and began an investigation into the incident.