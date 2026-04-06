Caught On CCTV: Truck-Bike Crash In Maharashtra's Solapur Kills Two On Spot
Two people died after a truck hit a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Solapur, with the crash captured on CCTV. The victims died on the spot. Locals raised concerns over safety while online reactions highlighted rider behaviour and truck blind spots.
Deadly crash in Maharashtra's Solapur
A tragic road accident in Solapur, Maharashtra, has left two people dead. The incident took place at Boramani Naka and has shocked local residents.
A truck collided with a motorcycle, leading to a powerful crash. Both riders on the bike died on the spot before any help could reach them.
Victims identified
The two victims have been identified as Saipan Patel and Huzur Patel. According to eyewitnesses, the collision was very strong and both men suffered serious injuries.
The impact was so severe that they could not be saved.
Location : Solapur
What's the urgency 😦
Trucks have blindspots.
See and be seen on the road !
News article below 👇 pic.twitter.com/XKYXjWx7zp
— DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) April 6, 2026
CCTV captures shocking moment
The entire accident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area. People who have seen the footage say the visuals are disturbing.
The video shows how quickly the crash happened, leaving no time for the riders to react.
Police reached the spot soon after getting information and began an investigation into the incident.
Mixed reactions online
The Solapur accident video has gone viral on social media. Many users expressed sadness and called it heartbreaking.
📍Solapur, Maharashtra: A truck collided with a motorcycle at Boramani Naka, leading to a tragic accident in which two riders lost their lives on the spot. The incident was captured on CCTV.pic.twitter.com/uZ42KyboUS
— Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 6, 2026
Some people said bike riders must be more careful, especially around heavy vehicles like trucks due to blind spots. Others blamed careless driving and lack of traffic discipline.
At the same time, some users pointed out that truck drivers should also drive slowly and be cautious while turning.
Road safety concerns rise
The accident raised serious concerns about road safety. Many urged that both drivers and authorities must act responsibly.
Following traffic rules, maintaining roads, and improving awareness can help prevent such tragedies.
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