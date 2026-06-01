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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall to Ease, Temperature May Rise by 4°C in Kolkata and Other Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms and rainfall are gradually retreating from West Bengal, paving the way for hotter and more humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures may rise across several districts
Rainfall Declines Across South Bengal, Humidity Set to Increase
From Monday onward, rainfall activity has started decreasing across most districts of South Bengal. While isolated light showers cannot be ruled out, they are unlikely to provide significant relief from the heat. Kolkata and neighbouring districts are expected to experience uncomfortable weather due to high humidity levels. Meteorologists believe these conditions are likely to continue until at least Wednesday morning.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces for Rain and Strong Winds; Storm Speed May Reach 60 Kmph
No Major Storm Threat, Temperatures May Climb by Up to 4°C
Residents of South Bengal may have to prepare for a warmer week ahead. According to the latest forecast, maximum temperatures could gradually rise by 2°C to 4°C over the next three days. There is also little possibility of strong thunderstorms or severe weather during this period. Combined with high moisture levels in the air, the rising temperatures are expected to make outdoor conditions increasingly uncomfortable. After this rise, temperatures are likely to remain relatively stable for a few more days.
Scattered Rain in North Bengal, Hill Districts Under Watch
Rainfall is also expected to decrease across North Bengal, although scattered showers may continue in a few areas. From June 2, weather conditions could become more active in the hill districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph and occasional lightning. Despite these developments, temperatures in North Bengal are expected to remain largely stable over the next few days, keeping the overall weather relatively pleasant compared to the southern part of the state.
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