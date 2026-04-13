A 45-year-old woman, Mamta Ahirwar, was found dead inside a bed box at her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. Her children discovered the semi-decomposed body after breaking open the locked house, having failed to contact her for a week. Police have registered a murder case, with the accused and motive still unknown.

A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Her body was discovered hidden inside a bed box and was in a semi-decomposed state, police said. The woman has been identified as Mamta Ahirwar, who worked as a professional dancer at weddings and local fairs.

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Children made the discovery

The body was found by her children, Dev and Muskan, who had returned home after nearly ten days. They had been staying with their elder sister in Vidisha while looking for work with the help of their brother-in-law, according to News Agency Press Trust of India.

According to reports, the children had not been able to contact their mother since April 5. Her mobile phone was switched off during this period, which raised concern.

Locked house raised suspicion

When they reached their home in the Sahodra Rai ward, they found the front door locked from the outside. With the help of neighbours, they broke open the door to enter the house.

Once inside, they noticed a strong foul smell. This led them to search the house carefully. During the search, they opened a bed box, where they found their mother’s body.

Victim lived alone

Mamta Ahirwar had been a widow for nearly 15 years and was living alone at the house. Police said her children had been away for several days, which may have delayed the discovery of the crime.

Murder case registered

Police officials have confirmed that the case is being treated as a murder. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Asthana said that an investigation has been started based on initial findings at the scene.

So far, the identity of the accused and the motive behind the crime remain unknown.

Post-mortem and investigation

An autopsy has already been conducted. A preliminary post-mortem report is expected by Monday evening. Officials believe this report may help determine the exact cause and time of death.

Police are also examining the condition of the house, especially the locked door, to understand how the crime took place. They are looking into the victim’s last phone activity and movements to build a clear sequence of events.

Probe continues

Investigators are speaking to neighbours and collecting evidence from the house. Police say all angles are being explored as they try to solve the case and identify those responsible.