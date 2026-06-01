On June 1, 2026, petrol & diesel prices across India remained unchanged, providing temporary relief to consumers after recent hikes. This stability occurred despite volatile global crude oil prices. Fuel rates are revised daily and vary significantly between cities due to factors like state taxes, with Hyderabad recording the highest petrol price.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 1, 2026, providing temporary relief to consumers after a series of fuel price hikes in recent weeks. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to maintain the existing retail rates, even as global crude oil prices remained volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply concerns in international markets.

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Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 AM based on several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, transportation costs, dealer commissions and state-specific taxes. As a result, petrol and diesel prices vary significantly from one city to another.

Among the country's major metros, Hyderabad continued to record the highest petrol price at Rs 115.73 per litre, while Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price at Rs 104.41 per litre. Delhi remained one of the cheapest metropolitan cities for fuel, with petrol priced at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 1, 2026

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Chennai Rs 107.87 Rs 99.65 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

The recent increase in fuel prices has been attributed to higher global crude oil costs and supply-side pressures in key oil-producing regions. Analysts note that fluctuations in international energy markets continue to influence domestic fuel pricing, despite efforts by governments and oil companies to cushion consumers from sharp increases.

Industry experts suggest that fuel prices may remain sensitive to developments in global crude markets, especially amid concerns over supply disruptions and changing demand patterns. Any significant movement in crude oil benchmarks could affect future revisions in retail petrol and diesel rates across India.

Motorists are advised to check the latest prices in their respective cities before refuelling, as state taxes and local levies can lead to noticeable differences in fuel costs. While rates remained steady on June 1, consumers and businesses alike will continue to closely monitor fuel price trends, given their impact on transportation expenses, household budgets and overall inflation.

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