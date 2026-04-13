A 4-year-old girl was found dead under a parked car in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden on April 11. Police say she was sexually assaulted and strangled, with her uncle named as the main accused. Body was hidden to avoid detection. The accused is absconding, while police teams are conducting raids. Family protested, demanding arrest and punishment.

A shocking incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has left residents disturbed after the body of a 4-year-old girl was found under a parked car. The discovery was made on the night of April 11 on an 80-foot road in the Shalimar Garden area. Police said they received information around 8 pm about a body lying beneath a vehicle on a dimly lit road. A patrol team rushed to the spot and found the girl’s lifeless body hidden under the car.

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Suspicion falls on relative

As officers began investigating, suspicion quickly turned towards a man known to the victim. Police said the accused is her uncle, Jameel, also known as Chhotu, who lives about one kilometre away from her home.

According to the complaint, the girl was alone at home when the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation. He is said to have lured her to his room.

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Crime and attempt to hide body

Hours after she was last seen, her body was found placed under a parked car. Police believe this was done to hide the crime and avoid suspicion.

Investigators are now working to understand the exact sequence of events and how the body was moved to the roadside.

Post-mortem confirms assault

The post-mortem report has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled before her death. Police said injury marks were found on her neck and private parts, showing signs of a violent attack.

A senior officer told News Agency Press Trust India that the findings clearly point to rape and murder, followed by an attempt to conceal the body.

Family demands justice

The victim’s family is in deep shock and grief. They have accused the man of having a troubling past and are demanding his immediate arrest.

Anger has spread in the area, with locals and family members gathering to protest. Some relatives have even called for strict action against the accused.

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Police action and search

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused, who is currently on the run. Raids are being carried out in nearby areas.

Officials have assured that the accused will be arrested soon as the investigation continues.