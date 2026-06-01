Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar hopes for a ministerial berth in the new Karnataka Cabinet, demanding representation for the North Karnataka region. CM-designate DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are set to meet the high command to finalize the cabinet.

Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar on Sunday expressed hope of getting a ministerial position in the Karnataka Cabinet led by Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3. He also reiterated the demand to get the community in the North Karnataka region a share of ministerial positions in the Karnataka Cabinet. "I am also an aspirant for a ministerial position. For the past three years, I have been seeking a ministerial berth. My high command is Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. It was Siddaramaiah who blessed me, and it was DK Shivakumar who brought me into the party. We have demanded that our community from the North Karnataka region be given a ministerial position. We do not expect it in the first phase, but we are hopeful of getting a ministerial berth in the second phase," he told ANI.

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Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said that the high command will take a call on the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). "Only the BJP was leading for the last several years, so I think the high command will give priority where they have fewer seats. I am not demanding anything. About the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee), the high command will take a decision on it," he said.

High-Level Meeting in Delhi to Finalise Cabinet

The remarks come as Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivkumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddharamaiah are scheduled to hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet berths and other political developments in the state. Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting.

Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting. Speculations are being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

According to sources, Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command. The sources further informed that a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Minister (s).

Additionally, a top source in the Congress told ANI that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president. As the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM, the party plans to bring a leader who can gel the organisation well with the government and ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.

DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath as CM

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. (ANI)