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Woman Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Village After Ex-Lover Shares Private Photos With Groom's Family
A young woman from Vijayapura district was all set to get married. But her ex-lover sent her private photos to the groom's family, and the wedding was cancelled. The girl couldn't handle the public shame and ended her life by jumping into a well.
A lover's blunder
Jayashree Biradar, the deceased woman
Lover leaked private photos
Deeply hurt, the woman ended her life
Mother demands arrest of the accused
Jayashree's mother, Savitri, is heartbroken. 'Arrest Sreeshail immediately. His actions caused my daughter's death,' she said. Police have recovered the body from the well and are investigating based on the family's complaint.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
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