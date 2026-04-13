Jayashree's mother, Savitri, is heartbroken. 'Arrest Sreeshail immediately. His actions caused my daughter's death,' she said. Police have recovered the body from the well and are investigating based on the family's complaint.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)