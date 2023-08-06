Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States in June, President Biden expressed his anticipation for the G20 Summit in September, which is slated to occur in New Delhi. President Biden will be in India till September 10

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    United States President Joe Biden's forthcoming visit to India is scheduled from September 8 to September 10, coinciding with the G-20 Summit. This summit is being conducted during India's tenure as its president. In New Delhi, India is set to host the G20 leaders' summit on September 9 and 10. India assumed the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has actively organized several meetings across the nation.

    A joint statement by India and the US underscored Biden's appreciation for India's leadership in its current G20 Presidency. This leadership has revitalized efforts to strengthen multilateral institutions and international cooperation in addressing global challenges like climate change, pandemics, conflicts, and the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This also lays the groundwork for robust, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

    The statement affirmed the united determination of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden to fulfil shared priorities for the G20 Leaders' Summit. These include enhancing the sovereign debt restructuring process, advancing the multilateral development bank evolution agenda, and increasing private sector investment for resilient infrastructure. This investment is especially important through initiatives like the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

    Earlier, Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, confirmed President Biden's presence at the G20 Summit in September. Lu emphasized the significance of this year for the India-US relationship, given India's G20 hosting, the US's hosting of APEC, and Japan's leadership of the G7. These opportunities facilitate strengthened ties among QUAD members.

