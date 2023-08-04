Moxila Upadhyaya, the Gujarat-born judge hearing Donald Trump's case

Moxila A Upadhyaya, a United States Magistrate Judge, was appointed in 2022. With an impressive academic background and legal experience, she has served in prestigious roles and received recognition for her pro bono work

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading a criminal conspiracy aimed at defrauding the American people by overturning the 2020 election. Trump, who is a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, entered his plea during a brief hearing at a Washington courthouse. After magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the charges and potential maximum prison sentences from the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump stated, 'Not guilty.'

'Sad day for America': Donald Trump after pleading not guilty to charges of election conspiracy

This marks the third criminal case in which the 77-year-old billionaire has been charged, and the new conspiracy charges could lead to further legal entanglements during the upcoming election campaign. When Trump’s legal team contended that they would need more time to look at the discovery presented before them by prosecutors, Justice Moxila Upadhyaya said she will "guarantee" everybody that there will be a "fair process and a fair trial".

Who is Moxila A Upadhyaya?

Moxila A Upadhyaya assumed the role of United States Magistrate Judge on September 7, 2022. Born in Gujarat, India, and raised near Kansas City, Missouri, Judge Upadhyaya has an impressive academic background. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism and also earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Latin from the University of Missouri.

Her legal education includes a JD from the American University, Washington College of Law, where she achieved cum laude distinction. During her time at the law school, Judge Upadhyaya garnered recognition for her trial work while representing clients in the Criminal Justice Clinic and served as a member of the Administrative Law Review.

Following law school, she served as a law clerk for two years to Eric T. Washington, the former Chief Judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Afterward, Judge Upadhyaya joined the Washington, DC office of Venable LLP, where she specialized in complex commercial and administrative litigation. During her tenure at Venable, she took a break from 2011-2012 to serve as the first law clerk to the Honorable Robert L. Wilkins, who is currently a US Circuit Judge for the DC Circuit, during his time as a District Judge.

Judge Upadhyaya returned to Venable after her clerkship and continued her litigation practice until her appointment to the bench. During her time as an associate and later as a partner at Venable, she dedicated her pro bono efforts to representing indigent clients in post-conviction proceedings, including those raising challenges under the DC Innocence Protection Act and the DC Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act. Her outstanding pro bono work earned her the Defender of Innocence Award from the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project in 2009, and Venable recognized her as Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006.

Over the years, Judge Upadhyaya served on various committees and organizations, including the Court's Committee on Grievances from 2021-2022. She also held positions such as the former Co-Chair of the DC Bar Litigation Section Steering Committee and served on the Board of Directors for the DC Access to Justice Foundation and Council for Court Excellence. Additionally, she is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.