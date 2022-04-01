Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Maharashtra to Delhi: States that have lifted Covid-19 restrictions

    Aside from Maharashtra, Delhi has agreed to end the requirement to wear face masks in public places, while West Bengal has stated that all restrictions linked to the viral sickness will be eliminated in the state.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    With a considerable drop in COVID-19 instances in recent weeks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that no fines would be enforced for failing to wear face masks in public areas in Mumbai beginning April 1. Aside from Maharashtra, Delhi has agreed to end the requirement to wear face masks in public places, while West Bengal has stated that all restrictions linked to the viral sickness will be eliminated in the state.

    New Delhi

    Following a dramatic decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in recent days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ruled on Thursday that there will be no charge for failing to wear face masks in public areas in the national capital. The decision was made during a DDMA meeting presided over by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. There is now a Rs 500 punishment for not wearing masks in public locations in Delhi.

    West Bengal

    The West Bengal administration declared on Thursday that all COVID-19-related restrictions will be lifted as of midnight. In this regard, the state issued a notification. The state, on the other hand, emphasised the use of masks and hygiene upkeep.

    "As a result, it is therefore announced that the limits imposed by the aforementioned orders are hereby withdrawn. However, health and hygiene measures, such as the wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene, and sanitization of public spaces, must be carefully followed until further instruction," it was stated.

    Maharashtra

    The Maharashtra government stated on Thursday that all COVID-19-related restrictions, including the wearing of masks in public places, will be lifted from April 2. Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed reporters that the decision was made at a cabinet meeting presided by by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    "All COVID-19-related limitations under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act would be lifted beginning with Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year, which occurs on April 2 this year)," Tope stated. The use of face masks will be elective from April 2, he noted. The Health Minister also recommended residents to follow COVID-adequate behaviour.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
